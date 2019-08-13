North Knoxville mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus

The city of Knoxville Health Department confirmed Tuesday that mosquitos in North Knoxville have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Lab tests confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in Culex mosquitos in the Tower Drive Area of North Knoxville. KCHD will spray for mosquitos in the area on Thursday, August 15 from 8:30 p.m.- 2 a.m. to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Tower Drive spray area: Aurora Lane; Charlene Lane; Woodale Drive; Old Central Avenue Pike; Steeple Chase Apartment complex; Pratt Road; Tower Drive; Lawrence Road; Shasta Drive, Naveda Lane, Naveda Drive, Laurel Circle, Heather Lane, Fennel Road from Cedar Lane to E. Inskip Drive, Caron Drive; Sierra Road; Chesswood Drive; Woodleaf Drive; Sanford Road; Lutie Road; Oakcrest Road; Tillman Road; Rowan Road south to Henrietta Drive; Henrietta Drive east to Willoway Drive; Delapp Drive; and Griffins Gate Lane will be treated Thursday, Aug. 15, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.

To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends:

Applying repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing.

Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats.

Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito proliferation in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

More tips can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes