Northeast Knox County house fire extinguished

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews extinguished a house fire in Northeast Knox County early Wednesday morning.

The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7804 Lucky Lane around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found fire and heavy smoke had consumed half the structure and both occupants had self evacuated and were safely standing in the front yard.

A post from the department said most of the fire was around the flue pipe for a wood stove and multiple space heaters throughout the house.

The fire was contained in a matter of minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.