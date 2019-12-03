Northview Intermediate in Sevier County closed Tuesday after minor fire

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – One Sevier County school will be closed Tuesday after a minor fire late Monday.

Northview Intermediate School will be closed Tuesday after a minor fire caused electrical issues in the school late Monday night. Northview Intermediate teachers will report to the school at 10 a.m.

School at all other Sevier County schools will be held as normal.