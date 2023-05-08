KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 is presenting special programming on Tuesday, May 9, that will pre-empt some evening programs. We want to let you know when and where you will be able to see those shows.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, WATE will air the Kentucky Gubernatorial Debate.

From 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., the NCAA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on WATE.

As a result of this special programming, WATE will air the pre-empted shows at a special time.

When can I watch Jeopardy or Judge Steve Harvey?

JEOPARDY! Masters will air from 1:05 a.m. – 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

will air from 1:05 a.m. – 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Judge Steve Harvey will air 1:05 a.m. – 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10

Thank you for choosing WATE 6 for all your news and information, including these special programs we are privileged to provide. We are thankful for viewers like you.