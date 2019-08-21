Nude man arrested in Rogersville after standing by waterfront, yelling obscenities at boaters

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested in Rogersville on Sunday after authorities received a call about a man standing along the waterfront naked.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy James Wright, 54, was arrested on Sunday by deputies.

Deputies reportedly arrived at the lake access on Old Highway 11W in Rogersville and saw Wright standing alongside the water without clothes, yelling obscenities at passing boaters.

Authorities reported Wright appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotic.

Deputies report that Wright was showing signs of paranoia and delusions.

He could apparently give no explanation as to why he had no clothes on, and deputies say he was speaking and acting aggressively.

Wright was arrested for public intoxication, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to Hawkins County Jail.