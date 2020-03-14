Number of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County rises to 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department officials announced Saturday the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County has risen to 13.

This is an increase in three cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department reported the age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11-50 years old. All cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include: