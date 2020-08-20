Number of people sick with salmonella from onions continues to grow

(CNN) – The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions from Thomson International, Inc. have now affected 869 people in 47 states. Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only states without cases.
No deaths have been reported.
The FDA says the onions shipped nationwide were sold under the following brand names:
- Thomson Premium
- TLC Thomson International
- Tender Loving Care
- El Competitor
- Hartley’s Best
- Onions 52
- Majestic
- Imperial Fresh
- Kroger
- Utah Onions
- Food Lion
The CDC has also added new products to the recall list, including cheese dips made with onions.
These were sold May 15 to August 6 at a variety of stores, including Kroger, Fred Meyers, and Fry’s and Smith’s.
