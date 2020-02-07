NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit southern Middle TN counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in both Bedford County and Lawrence County.

The first tornado was registered as an EF-0 in Bedford County with 75-80 mph winds. There were straight-line winds in Marshall County registering at 70-75 mph.

In Lawrence County, straight-line winds with an embedded EF-1 tornado hit downtown Lawrenceburg with 95-100 mph winds.