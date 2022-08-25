MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The radar at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Morristown will be down for about the next two weeks while it gets a significant upgrade.

Once complete, the project is expected to extend the radar’s life by two decades or longer.

Crews will be refurbishing and replacing the radar’s pedestal, an important component that allows the antenna to be rotated and positioned to capture data. The radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years and they have exceeded their lifespan.

The NWS says once the upgrade is complete, it will extend the radar’s life by 20 or more years.

“We’re actually going to take the radar down for approximately two weeks,” said Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist at NWS Morristown. “We’re going to take the radome, or the giant white ball, off the top of the radar tower and actually replace the pedestal and hardware components that turn the radar antenna around inside.”

Until the radar is brought back online, meteorologists will be using radars at other NWS offices across the region in order to track the weather here in East Tennessee.

Radome Replacement (National Weather Service, Morristown, Tennessee)

Morristown NWS Radar radome replacement 2

“Surrounding radars in Jackson, Kentucky; Blacksburg, Virginia; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina they’ll help really fill in those low-level gaps,” he said. “We also have satellite data, it is very important and we can actually get a one-minute temporal resolution of that satellite data.”

Even though they will be using radars outside of East Tennessee, NWS meteorologists will still be able to watch for rotation in the lower levels of the atmosphere in the event of severe weather.

“Surrounding radars are going to be very beneficial in really being able to view the mid-levels and the low-levels of these thunderstorms,” Buckles said. “Jackson, Kentucky’s radar and especially Blacksburg, Virginia’s radar, both of those can really see well into Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and still help us see any kind of rotating thunderstorms.”

The radar in Morristown is part of the National Weather Service’s network of 159 radars across the county, which were installed in the late 1980s.