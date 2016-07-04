NY Times: Dolly Parton speaks of gay fans, presidential elections

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In a New York Times interview, East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton spoke of many things including the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Parton said she believes a female president would do a good job in office. She went on to say if Clinton became president, she would “certainly be behind her.”

“I think no matter if it’s Hillary or Donald Trump, we’re gonna be plagued with PMS either way — presidential mood swings!” said Parton.

The singer said that she enjoys her fans dressing up as her. According to Parton, most of the fans impersonating her are men.

“I have a huge gay following, and I’m proud of them. Sometimes some of them look more like me than I do,” said Parton.

Also, Parton was asked about a country music consultant claiming female artists should not receive a lot of attention.

“If you want to make ratings in country radio, take females out,” said Keith Hill. “Trust me, I play great female records and we’ve got some right now; they’re just not the lettuce in our salad. The tomatoes of our salad are the females.”

In the interview, Parton said she believes there are many great female country music writers, including Carole King, Cynthia Weil and Cindy Walker. “

“We’re beautiful, too, but I think women are very smart, very talented and should have every right to express what talent God has given them. They should get their just dues,” said Parton.