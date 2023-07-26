MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

The four-alarm blaze happened at 550 Tenth Ave. between 40th and 41st streets in Hell’s Kitchen at around 7:30 a.m., FDNY officials said. The fire was under control by around 9 a.m.

The crane was atop a vacant building that had been under construction, according to the FDNY.

Video footage shows the crane on fire atop the building before a piece of the structure breaks off and collapses into a building across the street. The debris from the collision then falls into the streets below as pedestrians take cover.

Sixteen tons of concrete fell to the ground, officials said. At least four civilians and two firefighters were reported to be injured.

“This could have been much worse. We were extremely fortunate,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at the scene.

FDNY officials said the engine part of the crane caught fire on the 45th floor. The crane operator tried to put out the blaze when it broke out.

“The fire overwhelmed the crane operator and he had to exit the crane,” an FDNY official said at the scene.

Firefighters evacuated the surrounding buildings. Two tourists from India staying at a nearby hotel saw the action unfold.

“We were horrified. I had seen this fire [with] big flames coming out and the cracks into the window,” one of the tourists told Nexstar’s WPIX.

“We are feeling so safe because of all these [emergency personnel] are working so hard,” she added.

The 54-story building that caught fire was under construction, officials said. The building does not have any open complaints or violations, according to Department of Buildings records.

