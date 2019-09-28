NYSEG customer victim of ‘decimal error’ that cost thousands

CATON, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Thousands of dollars were mistakenly taken out of a local woman’s bank account and this is all due to a decimal error.

Caton resident Renee Herrick tried to pay her electric bill which was $78.45, unfortunately, her electric company NYSEG took out $7,085.

Herrick said that the electric company is giving her the runaround,…saying that it’s her bank’s responsibility or that she hasn’t provided enough documentation.

And she is tired of going back and forth with NYSEG for a refund.

“It’s been a hassle, I’ve had to, I’ve spent probably over ten hours on phone calls,” said Herrick. “They tell me they don’t have my money, but yet, I have a credit on my account and they have been taking money out of that credit. Just keep a lot of documentation so that when something like this, like dropping a decimal happens you don’t have to like basically beg for your money back”

After reaching out to NYSEG and asking about the situation, they did respond by saying, “it appears that there was an input error when the bill was paid. The customer can request a refund in writing using a blank letterhead the account was drawn on.”