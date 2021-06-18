Oak Ridge announces 4th of July concert and fireworks plans

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Oak Ridge is holding its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4th around 9:45 p.m.

(Photo via Oak Ridge)

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform prior to the fireworks at around 7:30 p.m. They will be accepting donations to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses.

The fire department is advising attendees to bring and a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. They are also asking people to only sit in designated areas. Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way and drivers should also not park on private property unless they have permission from the owner.