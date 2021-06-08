Oak Ridge announces road closures ahead of USA Cycling events

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge has sent out a list of road closures ahead of the return of USA Cycling to the city.

The Criterium and the Pro Road National Championships will take place in Knoxville. Oak Ridge will host the Time Trials Championships on Thursday, June 17.

A partial shutdown of Melton Lake Drive begins at 8 a.m. on the morning of June 17. Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

The full closure of Melton Lake Drive from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road will begin at 9:15 a.m.

The plan is to have all roads reopened around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.