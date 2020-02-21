OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new book just published called Atomic Hope: Our Word and Our Spaces, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, walks you through the African-American history in the Secret City.
Local environmental scientist, author and history enthusiast, Katatra Vasquez’s debut book is an interactive compellation of stories that pushes readers to go beyond reading. “It’s a cultural travel guide and activity guide that highlights the stories of some iconic people of African heritage whose local impacts changed the world,” says Vasquez.
Vasquez has been recognized as one of Greater Knoxville Business Journal’s top 40 under 40 Leaders in 2016 and a 2019 YWCA Tribute to Women Award Recipient in the category of Science, Technology and Environment.
You can buy the book on Amazon here.
- Local author sheds light on African-American history in Oak Ridge
- Elizabethton man still stuck on cruise ship: It’s a ‘petri dish’ for Coronavirus
- Elizabethton pilot awarded Guinness World Records title for most flight landings in 24 hours
- Harsher punishments for repeat shoplifters may be on the way with Tennessee Supreme Court opinion
- Oak Ridge firefighters respond to overnight structure fire