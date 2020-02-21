OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new book just published called Atomic Hope: Our Word and Our Spaces, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, walks you through the African-American history in the Secret City.

Local environmental scientist, author and history enthusiast, Katatra Vasquez’s debut book is an interactive compellation of stories that pushes readers to go beyond reading. “It’s a cultural travel guide and activity guide that highlights the stories of some iconic people of African heritage whose local impacts changed the world,” says Vasquez.

Vasquez has been recognized as one of Greater Knoxville Business Journal’s top 40 under 40 Leaders in 2016 and a 2019 YWCA Tribute to Women Award Recipient in the category of Science, Technology and Environment.

