OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Omega Technical Services, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, partnered with American Legion Post 50 to provide 600 wreaths for veteran graves at Oak Grove Cemetery. The event starts at 11 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Oak Grove Cemetery is one of the resting places with about 1,100 veterans. Omega believes that the wreath placement will help remind those about the sacrifice military service members and their families gave to the country.

“Thank you to veterans and their families nationwide for your sacrifice, especially to those who

gave all. I am honored to help the American Legion Post 50 achieve a milestone in placing

wreaths upon every Roane County veteran grave, and I encourage everyone to continue to find

ways to honor veterans past Memorial Day,” said Omega Technical Services president Tim

Trapuzzano.

Omega supports the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Environmental Management (EM) in protecting Americans by maintaining a safe, secure and effective nuclear weapons stockpile through nuclear nonproliferation advancement, global nuclear threat reduction and associated cleanup, such philanthropic efforts were made doable this military appreciation month.

The company added that they’re experiencing rapid growth and vast industry integration, and continued philanthropic efforts were planned.