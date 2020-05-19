Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce reviews initial plans for proposed motorsports and research park

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce officials were given a closer look at a concept map of a proposed motorsports park that the city council had approved looking into earlier this year.

The Oak Ridge City Council had voted unanimously back in February to look into the idea of a motorsports park off Oak Ridge Turnpike. The proposal would cover more than 300 acres and cost about $50 million.

During a video presentation with the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce on Monday, several ideas for the park were shared, including a track for Formula E electric cars; auto enthusiasts and car clubs would be allowed to use the course and it would also be an option for police training.

The plans also showed an amphitheater, restaurant and RV park.

Oak Ridge and East Tennessee overall are seen as good areas for recreation sports such as motorsports; with race tracks growing in popularity.

The property is owned by the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board, which means the final decision of sale would be up to the board, not the city council.

