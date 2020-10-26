Oak Ridge Christmas Parade going in ‘reverse’

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Christmas Parade will made by its “spectators” rather than its participants.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce said Monday that its annual Christmas Parade will be a “reverse” parade due to COVID-19 concerns. The floats will be stationary and spectators will drive the parade route. The floats will line the northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive, heading towards Oak Ridge Turnpike, and spectators will drive down the southbound lanes, heading towards Illinois Avenue.

The parade will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The theme of this year’s parade is “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Each entry will have an assigned space along Lafayette Drive for its float/display. Spectators will be led by members of the Oak Ridge Police Department down the opposite side of Lafayette Drive to view the parade.

The chamber is accepting float entries online through Dec. 4. Register by visiting the Chamber’s website, www.oakridgechamber.org.

