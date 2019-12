Photo Credit: Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- Oak Ridge officers are reminding the public on Facebook about road closures for Saturday night’s Christmas Parade.

The Parade starts at 6 Saturday night. Lane closures will be in effect for Lafayette Drive from Emory Valley Road to the Turnpike. They will extend from the Turnpike from Tennyson Road to Robertsville Road.

The closures will begin around 5:45, officials ask drivers to watch out for spectators and pedestrians near these locations.