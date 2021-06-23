Oak Ridge community rallies to support longtime teacher with dementia

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students and community members rallied to help a former Oak Ridge Elementary School teacher living with dementia.

A carnival was held Tuesday at the Groves Assisted Living Facility in Oak Ridge to raise money for David Neidig, who has taught in the area for nearly 30 years.

Event admission was free, but donations were welcome as many were eager to help raise money to cover the cost of caregivers for the beloved teacher.

“He is one of those people that we have had so many phone calls, everybody talking about what a impact he had on their life and on their kids’ lives,” Connie Warford said. “He’s an incredible musician. He’s one of those people that just gave back to the Oak Ridge community all the time. And was a fabulous teacher.”

Anyone interested in helping pay the cost of Neidig’s caregivers can donate through the GoFundMe set up for him.