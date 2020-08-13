Oak Ridge crews respond to water main break

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the city of Oak Ridge responded to a water outage Thursday afternoon.

According to the city, the emergency water main repair was underway at the corner of Rutgers Avenue and the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Water was cut off for the Jimmy Johns and the Home Federal Bank on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The city said its crews “were working fast and hard to get this fixed.”

Water crews were shutting valves to isolate the break and could be repairing the main for the next several hours, the city said.

“You may notice discolored water during this time. It could take much of the night to fix,” the city tweeted.

