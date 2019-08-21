Oak Ridge ending glass recycling program

The City of Oak Ridge will end its program to recycle glass at the end of August.

Starting August 30, glass will no longer be accepted at the convenience center on warehouse road in Oak Ridge. A spokesperson for the city says the city received a notice from waste connections of Tennessee.

Curbside glass recycling was ended in Oak Ridge two years ago. Several reasons were cited, including that glass was causing damage to equipment and it no longer had a market as a recyclable material.

Oak Ridge officials say that starting August 30, glass should be placed in your trash.