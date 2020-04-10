Oak Ridge Farmers Market returns this weekend with social distancing precautions

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The historic Oak Ridge Farm Market will open as scheduled this weekend but will look a little different than usual to comply with CDC guidelines.

Farmers’ markets are designated essential services in the state of Tennessee. The market will open in Jackson Square on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

A complete list of vendors and their pre-order options are available at www.easttnfarmmarkets.com/meet-our-producers.

The open-air shopping environment allows for continual fresh air movement and plenty of room for social distancing.

Visitors will notice some changes, including designated entrances and exits, spacing between vendors and a lane for curbside delivery.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring their own bags. Click here for more information on COVID-19 precautions being taken.

The market is celebrating 43 years this year.