Oak Ridge Fire Dept says safety campaign may be fraudulent

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters in one Tennessee city say someone claiming to be with the fire department is going door to door to speak to people about carbon monoxide detectors.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is warning residents about what may be a fraudulent safety campaign because its representatives aren’t involved. It has ended an earlier program involving visits to homes about smoke alarm safety. The motive behind the impersonation isn’t clear.

The department says it notifies the community before launching such safety campaigns.

Anyone unsure about people claiming to be from the department can check with Oak Ridge officials at (865) 425-3520 or (865) 425-4399 after business hours, or dial 911 if you feel you are in danger.