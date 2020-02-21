Oak Ridge firefighters respond to overnight structure fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Oak Ridge firefighters responded to an overnight fire early Friday morning.

Oak Ridge fire crews responded to the fire along Outer Drive. Anderson County dispatch confirmed the structure fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Oak Ridge police are asking that locals avoid the area of Outer Drive and Ogden Lane due to police and fire activity. The intersection of Outer Drive and Ogden Lane is closed.

Melissa Little sent us a picture of those flames.

No word on how it got started or if anyone was involved. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.