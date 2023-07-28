OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Events kicked off Thursday night to honor the Scarboro 85, who were students that integrated into Oak Ridge Schools in 1955. The public had a unique opportunity to speak with some of those students at a town hall meeting held in Oak Ridge as their stories helped to shape the Secret City decades ago.

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith moderated a panel discussing the integration of Oak Ridge Schools after the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education ruling. The stories the public heard were from some of the 85 Black students, the Scarboro 85 (also known to some state and local leaders as the Oak Ridge 85), who desegregated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School in September 1955.

The town hall panel was the first event in the 2023 series commemorating the Biennial Scarboro Reunion in order to remember an important part of Oak Ridge’s history.

“Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge reservation have such an important part of U.S. history dating back to the Manhattan Project,” Rich Tighe, Consolidated Nuclear Security CEO, said. “But this is part of that history, so as people understand what happened here in Oak Ridge, it’s important that they understand this part of it because it’s just an element that’s part of what Oak Ridge is.”

The other events being held to honor the Scarboro 85 around East Tennessee are the Scarboro 85 Monument conceptual design presentation Friday at 4 p.m.; then on Saturday, the action continues starting with the Scarboro 85 Unity Parade at 9 a.m. followed by an awards banquet featuring this year’s Scarboro 85 Youth Recipients.

The reunion will end on Sunday with a worship service at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.