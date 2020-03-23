Oak Ridge man arrested after barricading himself in shower room of Pilot Truck Stop in KY, setting room on fire

BELL COUNTY, KY (WATE) – An Oak Ridge man was arrested in Bell County, Kentucky, after he barricaded himself in the shower room of a Pilot Truck Stop and started a fire.

According to a Bell County Sheriff’s Office press release, John Isbill, 40, Oak Ridge, was arrested and charged with arson and wanton endangerment.

Upon arrival K-9 deputies determined that Isbill showed behavior of being under the influence of something and had barricaded himself in the shower room for most of the night. Deputies say he was acting suspiciously and began cursing.

According to the release, Isbill stacked towels and clothing in front of a wooden door to the room setting them on fire with a lighter.

Employees saw smoke, made entry to the room and pulled Isbill to safety.

He was then taken into custody.

Middlesboro Fire Department put out the fire. Bell County Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call.

Isbill was transported to the Bell County Detention Center on arson and wanton endangerment charges.