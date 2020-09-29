Oak Ridge mayor proclaims Clara Hall Hughes Day

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – On her 100th birthday, an Oak Ridge native was honored by the city’s mayor.

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch proclaimed September 28 as Clara Hall Hughes Day.

Hughes was born in Oliver Springs, attending Emory Gap and Kingston Schools before enrolling at the University of Tennessee. Hughes also was the first black woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 Union Board before retiring in 1982.

A drive-thru celebration parade for Clara Hall Hughes is set for Saturday. The line will start at Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs.