Oak Ridge officer faces assault charge after being videotaped kicking handcuffed juvenile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge Police probationary officer has been fired and is facing an assault charge after he kicked a runaway juvenile in an interview room.

According to District Attorney General Dave Clark, Oak Ridge Police asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review video of the incident between the juvenile and Andre James “A.J.” Thompson.

The report by the TBI showed on Feb. 22 the male juvenile was taken into custody until his foster parent could be contacted to pick him up. Thompson was monitoring the teen, who was handcuffed, in the interview room.

An interaction between the juvenile and officer Thompson incurred. The juvenile was “defiant in refuting to sit down and was verbally threatening” according to a release from Clark.

“Ultimately, the officer is seen entering the room from the doorway and appears to have struck the detainee with a single kick in a reported effort to force the juvenile to sit down,” the district attorney’s release states.

Thompson was initially placed on administrative leave before being fired. District Attorney Clark then obtained a search warrant after the TBI report was received.

No court date has been set for the case in Anderson County General Sessions Court.