OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge organization has been affected by a recent cyber incident involving a ransomware operation that has spread globally.

Oak Ridge Associated Universities was recently confirmed to have been affected by an attack that exploited a file-transfer system called MOVEIt.

ORAU used the progress software tool to assist with the secure transfer of information, the spokesperson said. Progress Software discovered a flaw in their MOVEIt product that allowed unauthorized actors to exploit the software, resulting in access to files stored in the secure file transfer system.

The organization’s spokesperson said they are coordinating with the Department of Energy and the organization is taking appropriate measures in cooperation with the federal government.

The systems were secured and the organization notified other impacted parties involved.

The New York Times reported that Illinois, Nova Scotia and London also disclosed that they were affected by the breach, including British Airways, BBC, Johns Hopkins University, the University System of Georgia and Shell.