OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular outdoor Oak Ridge swimming pool will be closed June 20-25, according to Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation department.

A staffing shortage is the reason the “big pool” will be closed, the department said.

The indoor pool at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike will remain open. Swim lessons will be held on their regular schedule.

“Thank you for understanding,” said the post on social media. The closing comes on what is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year.

In June, lifeguards at the outdoor pool saved a child from drowning. The 5-year-old was pulled from the water unconscious but began breathing on her own after CPR was administered.

The Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Swimming Pool on Providence Road was constructed in 1944 by the Corps of Engineers. The pool is spring water fed and considered one of the largest in the nation. The pool is 13.5 feet deep and holds 2.2 million gallons of water.