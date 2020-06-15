Oak Ridge outdoor pool reopening for the summer

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge’s outdoor pool is set to reopen Monday with new safety measures in place.

We’re told the main pool will be open. However, the little pool for children will remain closed for the summer.

Since the pool water is being treated with chlorine, the main focus will be following social distancing and repeatedly sanitizing commonly used areas.

Some of the changes this summer include limiting the amount of people at the pool at one time and closing dressing rooms and showers. No pool parties will be held until further notice and the picnic table area will be closed.

We’re also told reservations and tickets for the pool can be purchased ahead of time.