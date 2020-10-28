Oak Ridge Police holding annual car seat safety check event

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is hosting it’s annual car seat safety check event on Wednesday.
Car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls, examined for proper installation by certified car seat technicians. Educational material about car seat safety will also be distributed.
The free event will be at the the Scarboro Community Center along Carver Avenue from 7 a.m.- 1 p.m. Pre-registration for the event is not necessary.
