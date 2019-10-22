Oak Ridge police holding free car seat checks

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department will be out and about in the community conducting free car seat checkpoints this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m,- 1 p.m. Officers will be stationed at the Oak Ridge Preschool, located at 304 New York Avenue.

Car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians.

They will also distribute educational material about car seats. The car seat checks are free and no pre-registration is necessary.



