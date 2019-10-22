Oak Ridge police holding free car seat checks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department will be out and about in the community conducting free car seat checkpoints this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m,- 1 p.m. Officers will be stationed at the Oak Ridge Preschool, located at 304 New York Avenue.

Car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians.

They will also distribute educational material about car seats. The car seat checks are free and no pre-registration is necessary.

HEADS UP, PARENTS! We will be set-up across the street from Oak Ridge Schools' Preschool Tuesday and Wednesday from 8am…

Posted by Oak Ridge Police Department on Monday, October 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter