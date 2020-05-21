Oak Ridge Police investigating after woman shot in the face

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are investigating after a woman is shot in the face at an apartment complex in Oak Ridge.

Officers found the woman after responding to the Manhattan Apartments around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.  

