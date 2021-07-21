Oak Ridge Police investigating arson incident at multiresidence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Oak Ridge Police)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks information about a recent residential fire that investigators say was intentionally set.

According to ORPD, on July 11 the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to 167 Waddell Circle for a residential structure fire at a multiresdience quad-plex. Investigators later determined the fire was purposefully set, and ORPD also responded to the scene to assist in the incident.

Police say while there are several persons of interest who have been identified throughout the investigation, ORPD is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident to please come forward to help them identify those responsible for the arson.

People can contact Sgt. Det. M. Moore at (865) 425-3517 and tipsters can also remain anonymous by filling out the ORPD “Submit a Crime Tip” form here.

 This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

US life expectancy drops due to COVID-19 pandemic

Law enforcement, first responders put on charity softball game for Gatlinburg officer who lost pair of family members in fire

Faith Leaders: End "Politicizations of Public Health"

Foothills Mall new mural "Embrace"

High demand for new workers in Gatlinburg

East Tennessee law enforcement, first responders donating blood to honor 9/11 victims