Oak Ridge Police investigating arson incident at multiresidence

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it seeks information about a recent residential fire that investigators say was intentionally set.

According to ORPD, on July 11 the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to 167 Waddell Circle for a residential structure fire at a multiresdience quad-plex. Investigators later determined the fire was purposefully set, and ORPD also responded to the scene to assist in the incident.

Police say while there are several persons of interest who have been identified throughout the investigation, ORPD is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident to please come forward to help them identify those responsible for the arson.

People can contact Sgt. Det. M. Moore at (865) 425-3517 and tipsters can also remain anonymous by filling out the ORPD “Submit a Crime Tip” form here.