Oak Ridge police search for new info to give unidentified infant a proper funeral

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for any information that may help identify the remains of a newborn baby found along the Melton Lake Greenway in late March.

Oak Ridge police have been investigating since a newborn child’s body was found north of the Edgemoor Road bridge near the bank of Milton Hill Lake on Thursday, March 26 just before 1 p.m. The child has yet to be identified. Officials are putting the call out for new information in hopes of identifying the child so a proper funeral service can be held in their honor.

The Oak Ridge Police Department has named this baby ‘Wyatt’, which means little warrior.

On Thursday, April 2, Oak Ridge police officers and the Oak Ridge Fire Department set up a memorial in baby Wyatt’s name near the parking area on Melton Lake at Edgemoor Road. The wreath at the memorial was donated by Mott’s Floral and the teddy bear was donated by the community.

Oak Ridge police said in a release that members of the public have also offered to cover the cost of services to lay the infant to rest.

“We want to give this newborn a proper burial and we can’t do that until he’s identified. We know he belongs to us, he’s one of our children, so we want to make sure we’re doing our part to identify him,” Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said. “We’re hoping that someone in the community has information that will help us identify Wyatt and figure out who his family is and where he came from.”

If you have any information regarding what may have happened in the moments leading up to his death and discovery, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399 or via email at PoliceTips@OakRidgeTN.gov. Submissions can be made on the Oak Ridge Police Department Facebook, on Twitter @OakRidgePolice or at the Oak Ridge Police Department website.

Information can be submitted anonymously.