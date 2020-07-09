Oak Ridge Police searching for missing endangered man with dementia

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Harry Earl Givens was last seen at the Holiday Inn in Oak Ridge on the morning of Tuesday, July 7. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He is believed to be without a cell phone as well as his necessary medication.

Givens is believed to be traveling in a 1998 Cadillac DeVille with a Tennessee plate: 181TQB. His vehicle was last seen in Maryville on July 7 at approximately 10 a.m. The vehicle was also seen in Oak Ridge on South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road the same day, July 7, at 1:05 p.m.

Givens has acquaintances in Madisonville, Tennessee.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at the non-emergency line (865) 425-4399.