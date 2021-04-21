Oak Ridge police seek help identifying suspects in pharmacy burglary

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating after two suspects broke into a local pharmacy and stole medications.

The Oak Ridge Pharmacy, located at 854 Main St, was broken into around 2:40 a.m. on March 23. Several liquid and pill medications were stolen. The suspects arrived on foot from the area of Vermont Ave and fled on foot in the same directions.

One suspect is described as an African-American male wearing black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and dark clothing. The other is described as an African-American male wearing dark clothing and white black, blue, red orange and yellow Nike Air Max 95 sneakers.

The second suspect was seen carrying a royal blue Columbia brand backpack with red lettering.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 865-425-4399 or submit a crime tip through the Oak Ridge Police online form. Tipsters can remain anonymous.