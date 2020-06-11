Oak Ridge Police stepping up patrols on Highway 95 after recent fatal crashes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of fatal car crashes along Tennessee Highway 95 has raised concern and Oak Ridge Police are stepping up patrols on the roadway as a result.

ORPD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are increasing their presence along the isolated roadway after a deadly, single-vehicle crash June 3 near Bethel Valley Road, the second such crash in the last nine months.

“We are accompanied in this effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and together we will work to reduce fatal crashes along this isolated stretch of highway,” ORPD Sgt. Robert Pitts said. “Speed is a factor in fatality crashes, and we will strictly enforce the posted speed limits along the route.”

The department suggests motorists slow down and plan for additional drive time. Grant funding will be utilized to pay for officer overtime for these patrols.

Additionally, ORPD is working with the state Department of Safety to survey the route and implement additional safety measures along parts of the road with additional signage and barriers.

