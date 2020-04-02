Live Now
Oak Ridge police to give update, set up memorial Thursday for discarded infant

(via Oak Ridge Police Department)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge police officials said they would give an update on the investigation into the discarded newborn found last week on Thursday afternoon.

The police department said in a social media post they would also set up a memorial with items donated from the community in the infant’s name.

The update and memorial set-up would be shared via the police department’s Facebook account around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

