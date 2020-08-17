Oak Ridge Public Works discusses reasons for discoloration in water

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city Public Works Department is investigating after residents reported discolored water in their homes over the weekend.

Don Bell recalls waking up Friday morning to brown water in his toilet and bathtub.

“I flushed my commode and basically saw it was kind of a tinted brown, and Then I ran my cold water in the bathtub and it was kind of a brownish tint,” Bell said.

The Public Works Department says one of the reasons for the discoloration is the recent water main breaks in the area.

“That’s not uncommon when you have a water main break it will disrupt sediment that is in the pipe,” Public Works Director Shira McWaters said.

The sediment is what causes the brown water, but the water main breaks weren’t the only culprit. Public Works also reports elevated levels of iron and manganese in the water distribution system.

“From that, we have adjusted some of our treatment to see if that will help eliminate that problem because what we’re seeing is the iron and manganese precipitating out after it goes through treatment in the distribution system and as a result is causing discolored water,” McWaters said.

Public Works Department says there is no reason to panic. While the water may not look aesthetically pleasing, it does not pose a health risk. Still, it’s not recommended that it’s ingested. You can also try flushing your pipes until the water is clear again.

If you are still seeing discolored water you are encouraged to call the public works department at 865-425-1875.

