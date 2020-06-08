Oak Ridge puts Fourth of July fireworks on hold

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — City Manager Mark Watson is hoping Oak Ridgers turn the lack of the July Fourth Fireworks Celebration into a positive this year.

Watson announced Monday that the annual fireworks display at Alvin K. Bissell Park has been postponed for now due to “several challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Oak Ridge Community Band previously canceled its performance and the fear of increased traffic from other cities that canceled their Fourth of July plans were taken into consideration. Watson said the added traffic would make it even tougher to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

“Due to so many challenges this year, it is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends in a home environment. Enjoy!” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said in a news release.

“The city of Oak Ridge looks forward to holding a fireworks celebration at a later date but that is greatly dependent on the outcome of the ever-changing coronavirus.”

Watson also reminded residents that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Oak Ridge without a permit.

