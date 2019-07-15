Oak Ridge Rowing Association names new head coach

The Oak Ridge Rowing Association has announced the newest head coach of their Atomic Rowing Program.

ORRA announced Monday Wendy Davis will take over as the head coach of the Atomic Rowing Program. Davis comes to Oak Ridge from the University of Minnesota, where she was Head Coach of the Women’s Division 1 Rowing program since 2000.

Before joining Minnesota, Wendy was a member of the Women’s Olympic Rowing Committee and trained Cindy Brooks, the 1999 national women’s double sculls champion. Wendy also coached the Yale women’s team to four consecutive top-five national rankings during her tenure there. She started her coaching career at Stanford, where her novice team finished the 1998 season undefeated.

As a collegiate athlete, Wendy was team MVP at UCLA in 1982.

Davis will join ORRA effective immediately to prepare the association’s Junior and Masters athletes for the Fall 2019 season. She is joined by her husband John Davis.

John Davis is a similarly accomplished rower and coach, recognized as a past national rowing champion and a world and Olympic trials finalist. John met Wendy while he was building Stanford University’s women’s program into a national powerhouse, where his women’s varsity eights teams recorded five national top-five rankings.