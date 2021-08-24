Oak Ridge Schools institute indoor mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Board of Education has elected to institute a mask mandate in all school buildings in the district. The mandate took effect Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The mandate applies to all school buildings in the Oak Ridge School district. Masks will be mandated for individuals attending inside sporting events, performances and other similar school events. Visitors to any school building will also be required to wear a mask.

Bus drivers have been instructed to request that students wear a mask unless their parents have opted them out of this mandate.

Staff must wear a mask when they are with students unless they have medical documentation stating differently. A staff member with a medical mask exemption will be required to wear a face shield.

Parents or guardians can request to opt their child out of the mandate in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 83. You must provide your child’s principal a letter or email requesting to opt-out of having your child wear a mask at school, on a bus or at school functions.

Willow Brook Elementary instituted its own mandate on Aug. 9. Masks were mandated at Robertsville and Jefferson middle schools since Aug. 16.

Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask when outside.

There are currently 62 COVID-19 cases among Oak Ridge Schools students. Visit www.ortn.edu/covid-information/ for the latest health and safety plans and updates on COVID-19 cases among students and staff.