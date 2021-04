OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The nation’s best rowers will get back out on the water in Oak Ridge later this summer.

U.S. Rowing has announced the 2021 USRowing Masters National Championships will be held on Melton Hill Lake August 12-15.

Oak Ridge has hosted several U.S. rowing regattas over the years including the 2017 USRowing Masters National Championships.

USRowing said it will be release details on COVID-19 protocols closer to the event.