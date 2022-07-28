OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning its residents of flooding in different areas across the city.

The public is asked to avoid Illinois Avenue between Lafayette Drive and Tulane Avenue due to heavy flooding. Several photos released by the department show large amounts of standing water in the roadway and other areas.

Oak Ridge is the latest area to be recently impacted by flooding, including Knoxville and several parts of Sevier County. At least three deaths were reported in eastern Kentucky on Thursday after torrential rains caused overnight flooding.