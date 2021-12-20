KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 31-year-old woman who was arrested on several charges including DUI and child neglect Friday told officers at the scene after EMS gave her naloxone that she had injected heroin because she had had a bad day. Her 2-year-old child was with her in the vehicle parked at a grocery store off the Clinton Highway when a Good Samaritan found her incapacitated in the front seat with the keys in the ignition.

An arrest report states Kaitlyn Carringer, 31, of Oak Ridge was found Friday evening in the front seat of a Ford pickup truck seemingly passed out when a passerby called 911 for a possible overdose. Dispatch operators told the caller to turn the vehicle off before officers arrived. Responding officers tried waking up Carringer, but it took EMS first responders administering Narcan (naloxone) for her to regain consciousness.

“Mrs. Carringer stated that she did inject heroin and that she had never overdosed before,” the arrest report states. “Mrs. Carringer stated she took the heroin because she had a bad day.”

Carringer consented to an on-scene blood test and told first responders that drugs would be found in the blood specimen.

The toddler was initially placed with Anderson County DCS workers but is now with Carringer’s mother.

Carringer was taken into custody for DUI first offense, reckless endangerment of a child, child abuse, and neglect. She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Jan. 4, 2022.