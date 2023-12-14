KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A World War II veteran and Oak Ridge resident is celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, December 16.

Eileen Neiler enlisted in the Marine Corps right after her 21st birthday in 1944. She worked in the radio and radar repair lab at the Cherry Point Marine Air Base in North Carolina.

Marines, community members and friends gathered together at Mimi’s Cafe on Thursday to celebrate ahead of her birthday.

“My vocabulary cannot tell you how much I appreciate this and what it has done for me to have so many friends,” Neiler said.

The Women’s Marines Association began celebrating her birthday a few years ago when they found out she never did as a kid.

“I never paid attention to growing old, because I never had a birthday cake, I never had a birthday party, and having a birthday the week before Christmas,” Neiler said.

Laura Ward met her through the association and said the celebration was the least they could do to thank her for her service.

“I use the word firecracker, she really is she’s just so dynamic,” Ward said. “She really has devoted her life to her country through the Marine Corps, and then also to the local community through the Girl Scouts, through the Oak Ridge Arboretum, through reading to the blind.”

During the celebration, Neiler received letters and proclamations recognizing her birthday, from President Biden, Governor Lee, Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, Congressman Fleischmann, and the Commandment of the Marine Corps.

“I never expected that people with the standards of national government and whatnot, I had no idea they knew about me, I didn’t do my work to be recognized I did it for my community and my country,” Neiler said.

Gooch’s proclamation designated December 16th as Eileen Neiler Day in Oak Ridge.

Among other things, Neiler has also served as a role model for women in military service.

“We always say the few, the proud, the Marines, and its fewer, prouder, women Marines, so we do share a special bond, and for those of us who came along later, we really do owe Eileen a debt of gratitude, she really was a pioneer,” Ward said.

Neiler wants to encourage other women to get involved in any way they can.

“Community is just an extension of your home, and so you need to take care of it. You do whatever you can and it’s a great learning experience, I enjoyed doing things and I didn’t consider it that I should be recognized or paid for it, it was just something to do because you’re needed,” she said.

Neiler also received a Quilt of Valor to recognize her military service. She was also very involved with the Girl Scouts, who presented her with a certificate of achievement.