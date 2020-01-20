Ober Gatlinburg slopes reopen Monday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s only ski and snowboarding area has reopened Monday after a nearly three-week closure due to warm temperatures.

Ober Gatlinburg will reopen Monday, January 20 at 9 a.m. The slopes have been open for 25 days since December 20 but had to close on January 3 due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

Cub Way, Castle Run and Ski School will all open at 9 am with a 12”-24” base. Mogul and Upper Bear will open at noon so more snow can accumulate.

Ober Gatlinburg Snowmakers have been busy through the weekend have continued to make snow since.

For the most up-to-date information, please check the slope report on Ober Gatlinburg’s website.